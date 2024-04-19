Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $6,366.26 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,469.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.73 or 0.00742566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00126622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00040660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.08 or 0.00187805 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00042204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00102572 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,568,063 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

