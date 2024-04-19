ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $13.36

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.36, but opened at $13.81. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 2,225,230 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

