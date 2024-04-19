Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 16,308 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,308 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.49. 1,503,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,406. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.28.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

