Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.52. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,797.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

