SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.65

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.65 and last traded at C$10.62, with a volume of 73374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.94.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$83.49 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 34.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.5574324 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

