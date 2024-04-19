The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,474,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is -82.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CG. TD Cowen began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.07.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

