Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$25.25

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$25.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.68.
Torex Gold Resources Price Performance
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C($0.21). Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of C$384.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0050352 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Torex Gold Resources
In other news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,843.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,715 shares of company stock valued at $78,078. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
