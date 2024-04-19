Tutor Perini (TPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.850-1.100 EPS.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. On average, analysts expect Tutor Perini to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $699.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tutor Perini news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,201 shares of company stock worth $822,980. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,383,000 after purchasing an additional 335,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 69,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,003,000 after buying an additional 60,076 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,773,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 136,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 18.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 199,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

See Also

