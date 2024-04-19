Valvoline Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Valvoline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

VVV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

NYSE:VVV opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $45.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,507,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,190 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,062,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,359,000 after purchasing an additional 233,285 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Valvoline by 6.6% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 381,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 176.9% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

