Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONV. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 239,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,435. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average is $71.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

