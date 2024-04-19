Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Raised by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2,547.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after buying an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.98. 2,685,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,971. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

