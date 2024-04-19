Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 31,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 121,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Viant Technology Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 95,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

See Also

