Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Piper Sandler

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VTLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

VTLE stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.96. 277,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,022. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.24.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vital Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vital Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vital Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Vital Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vital Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

