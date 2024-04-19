Wedbush Comments on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.88). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,003,000 after purchasing an additional 85,701 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $221,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,142,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $221,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,142,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James George Chopas sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $68,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,130,257. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

