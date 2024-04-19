Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $16.80 billion and approximately $17,563.94 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,798,870,281 coins and its circulating supply is 35,624,661,897 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,798,870,281.388 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.44711604 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $15,740.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

