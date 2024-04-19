Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 8,958 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Textron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Textron by 4.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average is $83.27. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Textron’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

