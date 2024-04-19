Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 212 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.85. 2,628,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,464. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

