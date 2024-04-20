15,244 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,826,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,899,098. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.40.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

