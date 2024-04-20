152,637 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT) Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly comprises 1.0% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.
Separately, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter worth about $1,340,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Down 0.4 %
Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. 10,373 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62.
