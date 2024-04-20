882 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Acquired by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LIT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.42. 419,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,167. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $69.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.35.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.