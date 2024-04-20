AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.29

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and traded as low as $19.97. AB SKF (publ) shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 8,087 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 6.17%. Analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.