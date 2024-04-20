abrdn plc Buys 98,079 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,079 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $122,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.86 and a 200 day moving average of $196.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.47 and a 12 month high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.87.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

