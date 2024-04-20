abrdn plc Has $202.45 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 868,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,582 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $202,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 32,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %

ADP traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.31. 1,638,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.22 and its 200 day moving average is $239.23. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,859. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

