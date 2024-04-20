abrdn plc Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,470,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131,087 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.11% of Intel worth $224,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 59,070,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,337,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

