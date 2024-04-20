abrdn plc Sells 379,349 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

abrdn plc cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 379,349 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. abrdn plc owned about 0.11% of Mastercard worth $444,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,728 shares of company stock worth $68,483,403. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.23.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.39. 2,548,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,012. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $424.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

