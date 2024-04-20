AIA Group Ltd Sells 4,557 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 105,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 49,761 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 52,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of A stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $151.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

