Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $43.04

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and traded as low as $42.32. Airbus shares last traded at $42.52, with a volume of 110,200 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EADSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Airbus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Airbus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EADSY

Airbus Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbus SE will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.3635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Airbus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.