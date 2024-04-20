Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.85.

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $312,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,188 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,992,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after acquiring an additional 283,100 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

