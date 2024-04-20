Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $216.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $195.00 to $216.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.80.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,798,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

