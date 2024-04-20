Analysts Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Target Price at $23.29

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.29.

OMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OMI

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 43,142.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $260,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.43. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.