ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ASML traded down $29.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $859.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,484. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $958.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $793.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

