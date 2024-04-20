Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $64.49 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astera Labs stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 251,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,666,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.16% of Astera Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

