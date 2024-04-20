Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,132,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,369 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,643,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 297,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.97. 56,273,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,086,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

