Bankers (LON:BNKR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $109.52

Bankers (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.52 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 111.60 ($1.39). Bankers shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.38), with a volume of 2,249,747 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.16. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,192.00 and a beta of 0.62.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Bankers’s previous dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
