Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V) (CVE:BGM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V) (CVE:BGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as low as C$0.41. Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V) shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 7,500 shares traded.
Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V) Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$227.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41.
Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V) Company Profile
Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. It controls approximately 195,000 hectares of mineral tenures and Crown-Granted mineral claims, as well as a block of contiguous mineral tenures package centered around the Town of Wells, which is located to the east of Quesnel, British Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V)
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.