Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches Market Cap of $1,277.32 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,277.32 billion and approximately $25.34 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $64,878.49 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $509.35 or 0.00785089 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00048251 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00109969 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,687,809 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
