Bitcoin SV (BSV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $50.28 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $50.28 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $71.15 or 0.00109368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,057.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.88 or 0.00788345 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00048343 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,690,572 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

