BMO Capital Markets Cuts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$27.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFP. TD Securities upgraded shares of Interfor from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Interfor and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.17.

Interfor Stock Performance

TSE IFP opened at C$17.83 on Wednesday. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$16.78 and a 52-week high of C$26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$917.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.53.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.65) by C($1.64). The business had revenue of C$785.90 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

