BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.18

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.18 and traded as low as C$14.00. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$14.00, with a volume of 2,300 shares changing hands.

BMTC Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$452.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.62.

BMTC Group Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through three divisions, Brault & Martineau, Ameublements Tanguay, and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

