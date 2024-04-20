Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Shares Down 1.9%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.83). Approximately 686,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 513,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.80 ($0.84).
Brickability Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £214.07 million, a PE ratio of 751.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.31.
Brickability Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.
Insider Activity at Brickability Group
Brickability Group Company Profile
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brickability Group
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.