Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Shares Down 1.9%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.83). Approximately 686,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 513,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.80 ($0.84).

Brickability Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £214.07 million, a PE ratio of 751.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.31.

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Insider Activity at Brickability Group

Brickability Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Sharon Mary Collins bought 32,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £20,006.17 ($24,904.98). In other news, insider Alan Simpson bought 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £448,500 ($558,321.92). Also, insider Sharon Mary Collins purchased 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £20,006.17 ($24,904.98). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,386,439 shares of company stock worth $94,098,273 over the last three months. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

