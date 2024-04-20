Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,303,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

