Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.2% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $54.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,204.71. 4,479,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,590. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,305.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1,118.75. The stock has a market cap of $558.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

