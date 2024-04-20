Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target at $9.07

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.55.

CGAU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CGAU

Centerra Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CGAU opened at $6.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $7.43.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.0518 dividend. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -43.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 521.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,870 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,879,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,920 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the first quarter worth about $12,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $9,363,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 1,136.9% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,807,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.