Brokerages Set The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT at $119.20

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,245 shares of company stock worth $10,579,862. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,042,000 after acquiring an additional 310,182 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,031,000 after purchasing an additional 221,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $118.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average of $112.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $87.14 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $980.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

