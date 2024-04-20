Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC) Insider Acquires £8,880.80 in Stock

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Free Report) insider Jasper Judd acquired 680 shares of Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,306 ($16.26) per share, with a total value of £8,880.80 ($11,055.40).
Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Stock Performance
Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies stock opened at GBX 1,282.45 ($15.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 15.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,318.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,243.16. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,065 ($13.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,360 ($16.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £152.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,623.35 and a beta of 0.78.
About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.