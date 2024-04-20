Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 140.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,972,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,432,000 after buying an additional 84,345 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.94. 885,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,398. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.51.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

