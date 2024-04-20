Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 156,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.37.

Chubb Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.21. 2,573,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,569. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

