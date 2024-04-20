Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 51,273 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,273 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,794,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,365. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

