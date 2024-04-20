Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $14.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 624.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,664 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,094,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.47. 1,696,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,540. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.44 and a 200 day moving average of $106.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.