Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $14.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,686 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.38. 9,121,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,042,078. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.55. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

